Rwanda stop-gap coach concerned about players low fitness levels

Rwanda caretaker coach Jimmy Mulisa wants to improve the intensity and physical fitness of his side ahead of facing Ghana next Saturday in Accra in final Group H AFCON 2017 qualifier.

The local season is yet to start and this has affected the fitness levels of the players.

Mulisa is determined he said he wants to focus on in his first few days.

"So far the training is going on pretty well but the main focus right now is to increase the intensity and physical fitness, the level of fitness is low among the players and that is why we are doing three sessions a day in order to try to get the desired (fitness) levels as soon as possible," Mulisa said.

Rwanda have already been eliminated from the qualifiers but will be aiming for a positive result against the Black Stars in a bid to improve their FIFA rankings.

