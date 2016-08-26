Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 26 August 2016 19:06 CET

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu renews Udinese contract

By MyJoyOnline

Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has agreed to a contract extension with Italian club Udinese.

The 25-year-old has signed a four-year deal which will extend his stay at the club until 2020, the club announced.

Badu was reported to be on the move this summer with Middlesbrough and stoke City showing keen interest in the box to box midfielder. This deal appears to have ended all speculations surrounding the player this summer.

The U-20 World Cup winner joined Udinese in 2010 from Ghanaian lower division side Berekum Arsenal and has proven to be one of the most important players at the club.

He has made over 120 appearances and scored 10 goals since joining the Zebras.

He had loan spells with Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko and Spanish side Recreativo de Huelva before joining Udinese in 2010.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports

Sports News

