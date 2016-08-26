Yahaya Mohammed says ''It's Possible'' that Aduana can end WAFA's unbeaten home record

Aduana Stars striker Yahaya Mohammed anticipates a difficult clash against WAFA in their bid for a second Ghana Premier League title.

The Fire Club travel to the dreaded Red Bull Arena to face the Academy Boys this weekend with only a point behind leaders All Stars as anything short of victory likely to dent their title hopes.

WAFA boast an enviable home record; unbeaten in their last twenty seven home matches in the premier league. (W20 D7 L0)

Top clubs like All Stars Hearts and Kotoko have all succumbed to defeats there.

But Yahaya, top scorer with 14 goals, says his side will put up a good show and hopefully run away with maximum points.

'We know WAFA are a difficult side who beat Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko but we can't just give up,' said Yahaya Mohammed

'We are going there to fight for all three points, it is possible for us to beat them at home.'

