Millennium Marathon 2016: Organisers Get Set For September 3

Organisers of the biggest sporting event in Ghana, the Millennium Marathon have expressed their readiness for the race which is on Saturday September 3, 2016 in Accra.

Addressing the media yesterday at the offices of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Ambassador Ashim Morton Managing Partner of the Millennium Marathon Sports Company said everything is ready for the big event and he is counting on the media to alert Ghanaians on the date and activities for another great occasion.

He noted that international marathon runners and foreign officials have indicated their participation and would be arriving in the country very soon.

According to Ashim Morton, security arrangements and other important logistics for the event are ready with H2O as the official water supplier before during and after the race.

The Mayor of Accra Hon. Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije who participated in the marathon last year was full of joy that the event is coming on for the second time in Ghana with the attendance of running legend Haile Gabresalassie from Ethiopia.

He urged the media to promote the Millennium Marathon to attract more patronage and sponsorship, for an increase in participation as there are several benefits to be derived for Ghanaians. He said sports is good for health, apart from being a business venture and also promotes tourism.

The award winning Mayor of Accra admonished the youth of Ghana to participate fully in the marathon and if possible try their best to sweep the prizes from other nationals who are coming.

Victor Xola Senaya, Director at the Ministry of Youth & Sports also added his voice to the notion that sports is big business which brings people together and as Ghana goes in for elections, the Millennium Marathon should be another avenue for creating peace, unity, love and friendship. He urged the private sector to be involved in the promotion and development of sports.

Richard Oduro of LADMA, whose are area most of the race will take place also assured of their readiness and promised to contribute logistics to enhance the success of the marathon.

Chief Inspector William Kusi of the MTTU who represented the Ghana Police at the media encounter assured the organisers and general public of adequate security and adviced motorists to abide by notices and instructions on the day, as some major routes would be closed as early as 5am.

Carthy Morton of the MMSL gave out some places for registration such as the Accra Sports Stadium, Marina Mall, Junction Mall, Max Mart, Lara Mart, Elite Sports, Maximum Fitness Center at Dansoman, Frankies at Osu and Papaye.

At stake for winner are two brand new Peugeot cars for Ghanaian winners and cash prizes ranging from 40, 000ghc for the first ten people (Male and Female) to cross the finishing line at the Black Star Square.