Dan Quaye, who currently plays for his boyhood club Accra Great Olympics in the GN Bank National Division One League has stated that Avram Grant has invited a host of players who have limited playing time in their respective European clubs into Black Stars

The Black Stars coach has named a 23-man squad for his team's final group African Cup of Nation Qualifying game against Rwanda on 3rd September 2016.

There are only two local based players in the team against calls by many Ghanaians for Avram Grant to pay particular attention to players plying their trade in the country to sustain their desire to stay

And Dan Quaye, who was part of the Black Stars team that participated in Ghana's maiden FIFA World Cup in Germany has indicated that few of the players called into the Black Stars command regular play at the club level.

'I have not changed you can ask some of your colleague journalists that watch our matches, they will testify everything to you,' Quaye told Takoradi based Radio Aseda FM

'John Boye and those at Europe, they don't play regular football, if anyone tells you they do it is not true'.

'Ghanaian players who play regularly for for their teams in Europe is not even up to ten players or they think we don't know. I have been there for so many years and I have the self-confidence to play in Black Stars."

