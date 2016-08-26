REVEALED: The Prize Money On Offer To Clubs Competing In The Champions League In 2016/17

UEFA have revealed just how much prize money will be on offer to clubs competing in the Champions League this season, with the winners set to receive in excess of €57m, even before additional television revenue and other income is taken into account.

There is more than €760m in funds to be distributed to the 32 clubs depending on performance.

For simply being in the group stage, each side will receive €12.7m, while there is €1.5m on offer for each win and €500,000 per draw.

Even before the group stage, qualifiers from the playoff round receive €2m. Those that have been eliminated at that stage, dropping into the Europa League, actually get €3m.

Should a club progress beyond the group stage and reach the round of 16, a further €6m in prize money will be heading their way. For the quarter finals, it’s another €6.5m and to reach the last four there is an extra €7.5m.

Winning the final will bag a team €15.5m, while the runner-up will receive €11m.

Cumulatively, it puts the maximum prize fund available to the winners at €57.2m, assuming they started the competition from the group stage and not an earlier round.

On top of that, UEFA estimate a further €507m is on offer to be “distributed according to the proportional value of each television market represented by the clubs”, from the group stage onward.

Clubs who were champions of their domestic league in 2015/16 will receive a greater share of the money assigned to that particular league, with the proportions varying depending on how many clubs any given country has competing.

