Ghana international Emmanuel Agyemang Badu saw his wages almost double before signing a four year deal that will see him remain at the club until 2020.

Watford, Norwich and Middlesbrough were all linked with the powerful midfielder but Udinese are in desperate need of their key players and have decided against selling him.

With his future put to bed he will now concentrate on getting the team back to its best.

