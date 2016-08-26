Leicester City confirm Schlupp injury and absence for AFCON qualifier

Leicester City have confirmed that their Ghanaian defender Jeffery Schlupp has been ruled out of next week's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Rwanda in Accra.

GHANAsoccernet.com exclusively revealed two days ago that the Foxes defender suffered in training and will be out of action for the final qualifier.

England-based player, who can also play in several positions, was left out of the Foxes squad that played in the goalless draw against Arsenal over the weekend.

His exclusion came just a day after it was certain that Schlupp won't be leaving the Foxes, sparking fears that he has fallen out of favour at the club.

Ghanasoccernet.com sources within Leicester City have now revealed that the left-back, who can also play behind the strikers, suffered injury during training with the club.

The club's coach Claudio Ranieri has now confirmed that the youngster will be out of action after the muscle injury.

"Jeff had a little muscle injury - unbelievable, he was so good before the Arsenal match. I also hope he will be okay after international break," Ranieri said.

He has now been ruled out of action until after the international break which means he won't be available for Ghana when they take on Rwanda in Accra next week.

His absence is not expected to serve a big blow as the Black Stars have already booked their ticket to Gabon and sit atop Group H standings on 13 points, seven more than second place Rwanda.

Ghana, unbeaten in their previous five matches beat Rwanda 1-0 in the reverse in Kigali last September.

Mozambique will play host to Mauritius in the other Group H clash in Maputo.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Razak Braimah (Cordoba, Spain), Adam Kwarasey (Rosenborg, Norway) Richard Ofori (Wa All Stars)

Defenders: Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew, USA), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City, England), Jeffery Schlupp (Leicester City, England), Baba Rahman (Schalke, Germany), John Boye (Sivasspor, Turkey), Jonathan Mensah (Anzhi, Russia), Edwin Gyimah (Orlando Pirates, South Africa), Kadri Mohammed (AshantiGold)

Midfielders: Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu (Udinese, Italy), Afriyie Acquah (Torino, Italy), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain) Samuel Tetteh (Leifering, Austria), Mubarak Wakaso (Panathinaikos, Greece), Frank Acheampong (Anderlecht, Belgium), Alfred Duncan (Sassuolo, Italy), Christian Atsu (Chelsea, England)

Forwards: Asamoah Gyan (Shanghai SIPG, China), Jordan Ayew (Aston Villa, England), Ebenezer Assifuah (Sion, Switzerland), David Accam (Chicago Fire, USA).

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com