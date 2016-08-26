Ayew's West Ham to pocket £10million in new deal with bookies Betway

Ghana International Andre Ayew’s new club WEST HAM will bank a mega £10 million a season after penning a new deal with betting company Betway until 2020.

The Hammers have been getting £6m a year from the bookmakers but their move to the London Stadium is believed to have helped broker an improved deal.

The news comes just a week after Betway’s social media team criticised Michail Antonio’s performance against Chelsea.

This is expected to boost the activities of Betway Ghana, where their record signing Andre Ayew comes from.

The shirt deal is the seventh highest amongst Premier League clubs.