Today In History: Al Ahly maul Kotoko 4-0 in Cairo

On Saturday, 26th August, 2006 an outstanding performance in the first 20 minutes, led the then title holders Ahly to a 4-0 thrashing win over Asante Kotoko in the African Champions League at the Cairo International stadium

The ex-Egyptian international, Mohamed Abou-Treika, broke the deadlock in the ninth minute from the spot after Osama Hosni was clipped by the goalkeeper in the area.

Shawki put Ahli two up in the 11 minute when he connected to an inch-perfect cross from Abou-Treika to head home.

The African champions capitalized on the visitors' poor form to apply more pressure and ended Kotoko's hope of any comeback with two more goals.

Abou-Treika headed into the path of the darting Hosni who fired the third into the top corner in the 17 minute

Angolan striker Flavio stretched the score line just two minutes later with a close-range shot.

Ahli looked satisfied with the big victory in the second-half during which they had only one chance in the 57th minute with Abou-Treika's half-volley hitting the woodwork.

Mark Adu almost scored the consolation goal for Kotoko seven minutes from time when he rounded Wael Gomaa but fired against the crossbar with the goal at his mercy

The victory put Ahli in charge of Group A with seven points, three ahead of second-placed Kotoko before Sfaxien clash against JS Kabylie takes place later on Saturday.

Asante Kotoko were then coached by Emmanuel Afranie.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh