UEFA Europa League: Van Persie returns to Man U with Fernabache, headlines Europa League draw

Man United have been handed a tricky group alongside Robin van Persie's Fenerbahce, while Southampton draw giants Inter Milan

Jose Mourinho's side will face the Dutchman's Fenerbahce, as well as Feyenoord and Zorya Luhansk, a Ukrainian team who enter this stage of the competition for the first time in their history.

Southampton, the other Premier League side still in the competition, will play Inter Milan, Sparta Prague and Hapoel Beer Sheva.

Full draw:

Group A: Man Utd, Fenerbahce, Feyenoord, Zorya Luhansk

Group B: Olympiacos, Apoel Nicosia, Young Boys, Astana

Group C: Anderlecht, St Etienne, Mainz, Qabala

Group D: Zenit St Petersburg, AZ Alkmaar, Maccabi Tel-Aviv, Dundalk

Group E: Plzen, Roma, Austria Vienna, FC Astra Giurgiu

Group F: Athletic Bilbao, Genk, Rapid Vienna, Sassuolo

Group G: Ajax, Standard Liege, Celta Vigo, Panathinaikos

Group H: Shakhtar Donetsk, Braga, Gent, Konyaspor

Group I: Schalke 04, FC Red Bull Salzburg, Krasnodar, Nice

Group J: Fiorentina, PAOK Salonika, Liberec, Qarabag

Group K: Inter Milan, Sparta Prague, Southampton, Hapoel Beer Sheva

Group L: Villarreal, Steaua Bucharest, FC Zurich, Osmanlispor

