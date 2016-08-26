Most Expensive Player: Is this why Mourinho says Paul Pogba is the best in world?

Jose Mourinho has indicated his player Paul Pogba is the best midfielder in the world.

The Frenchman's transfer from Juventus to Manchester United took over the headlines for weeks.

The world's most expensive player has made his debut for the Manchester club in the 2-0 win over Southamption at Old Trafford.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.



