Sports News | 26 August 2016 14:25 CET

Europa League: Mubarak Wakaso to face Ajax, Standard Liege and Celta with Panathinaikos

Mubarak Wakaso's Greek side Panathinaikos will face Dutch giants Ajax, Standard Liege and Celta Vigo in the Group G of this season's Europa League.

The Ghana international midfielder played in all matches against AIK Stockholm and Brondby in qualifying to the Group stage.

Wakaso, 26, has ben a key player in Andrea Stramaccioni's set up this season.

This is the second time Wakaso will be playing in Europe's second-tier competition after featuring for Celtic two seasons ago when he was on loan from Rubin Kazan.

