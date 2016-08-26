Ghana Premier League Preview: Ebusua Dwarfs vs Medeama- Mysterious Club seek amends after Bechem shock

Ebusua Dwarfs will engage Medeama SC at the Robert Mensah stadium in an entertaining fixture on Sunday.

They Crabs look to make amends of their 2-0 home stunning loss to Bechem United which ended their six matches unbeaten streak last Saturday in Cape Coast.

Young left back Dennis Nkrumah-Korsah won't be able to feature for the "Abontoa Abontoa" lads since he has been ruled out of the season due to a broken arm he attracted against Techiman City FC few weeks ago.

Leading attacker Bright Luqman Nurudeen is still nursing a knee injury which rules him out of Sunday's clash against Medeama SC.

Medeama SC are returning from Algeria where they lost 1-0 to MO Bejaia to bow out of the CAF Confederations Cup group on head to head advantage.

With two games in hand, the Yellow and Mauves are positioned eighth on the league log.

They will need a victory over Ebusua Dwarfs to bounce back from their intercontinental elimination.

Wonderkid Enoch Atta Agyei and centre back Daniel Amoah have been transferred to Tanzanian outfit Azam FC.

They can't play for Medeama SC in this match on Sunday .

MATCH FACTS

Head to Head

Total matches played = 9

Ebusua Dwarfs wins = 2

Drawn matches = 2

Medeama SC wins = 5

*Ebusua Dwarfs have lost only one of their last seven matches in the premier league.

(W3 D3 L1)

*Medeama SC have just one victory in their last six premier league fixtures.

(W1 D1 L4)

*Ebusua Dwarfs have lost only one of their last twelve home matches in the premier league.

(W8 D3 L1)

*Medeama SC have managed to record only one win in their thirteen away games in the league this season.

(W1 D4 L8)

*Ebusua Dwarfs have beaten Medeama SC only once in their last five meetings in the premiership.

(W1 D1 L3)

*Medeama SC have won just one of their four travels in the premier league to Ebusua Dwarfs.

(W1 D1 L2)

*Ebusua Dwarfs have managed to keep six clean sheets at home in the premiership this season after thirteen matches.

*Medeama SC have been able to keep just one clean sheet in their thirteen away matches in the premier league this season.

By Nuhu Adams



