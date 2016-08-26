Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 26 August 2016 14:25 CET

Dreams FC midfielder Aaron Amoah hails 'wonderful' coach CK Akonnor

Dreams midfielder Aaron Amoah has lauded the exploits of head coach CK Akonnor, claiming the former Ghana international is one of the best tacticians in the country.

Dreams have been more than impressive in their debut season in the topflight and Amoah believes this is largely due to Akunnor's wonderful works and smooth relationship with the players

'He is a wonderful Coach, to me he is one of the best Coaches in Ghana now,' he told Ghana Sports Newspaper.

'He advise us a lot and we see him as a senior brother. He always corrects us when we make mistakes.

'I think he is different from other Coaches in the contry and I am very happy working with him.'

The Kweiman-based Club sit fifth and are on course for a top finish.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

"Building our attitude with education is the greatest way in saving dignity"
By: Boaz Akude
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img