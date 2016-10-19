EC invites parties to ballot for positions for parliamentary candidates

The Electoral Commission (EC) has invited the various political parties contesting the 2016 elections to ballot for positions on the ballot paper for their parliamentary candidates tomorrow [Thursday].

The EC organises the balloting to afford all parties a fair opportunity to pick their positions on the ballot paper.

It is unclear how this particular balloting process will play out but ahead of the 2012 polls, there were two stages of balloting.

The Commission has so far disqualified 24 parliamentary aspirants from contesting in the upcoming parliamentary elections in the Ashanti Region.

The EC however indicated that aspirants who filed on the tickets of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), New Patriotic Party (NPP), Convention People's Party (CPP) and the Progressive People's Party (PPP) were not part of those disqualified in the Ashanti Region.

Six parliamentary aspirants are also known to have been disqualified from Tema.

Lawsuits against presidential balloting

It is however unclear when the positions for presidential candidates will be balloted following the controversy surrounding the disqualification of 13 presidential aspirants which has resulted three lawsuits against the EC.

(PPP Flagbearer, Dr. Paa Kwesi Nduom, and EC Chair, Charlotte Osei).

The Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom-led Progressive People's Party filed a lawsuit seeking an order of prohibition to restrain the EC from proceeding with balloting for position of presidential candidates for the 7th December elections.

The disqualified presidential nominee of the Great Consolidated Popular Party, Dr. Henry Herbert Lartey also filed an injunction suit seeking to stop all electoral processes ahead of the December elections.

The Flagbearer of the National Democratic Party (NDP), Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings also sued the EC for disqualifying her from the December 7 general elections, adding the Attorney General to the lawsuit which is seeking an interlocutory injunction, prohibiting and retraining the Commission and its agents from going ahead with the balloting of presidential candidate until the court settles the matter.

–

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana