Balloting for Parliamentary Candidates comes off Thursday

The Electoral Commission has invited political parties to a meeting Thursday to decide on where parliamentary candidates will place on the ballot paper.

Communications Director at the Electoral Commission, Mr Eric Dzakpasu confirmed this to Joy News Wednesday evening.

He said the Inter-Party Advisory Committee meeting will also discuss other matters relating to the elections.

Balloting for positions on the presidential ballot paper has been suspended pending the outcome of an avalanche of legal suits brought against the EC.

Some disgruntled disqualified presidential candidates have sued the EC, arguing their disqualification was not founded on law.

The EC had scheduled to do the balloting for the Presidential candidates – President John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress, Nana Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party, Ivor Greenstreet of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) and an independent candidate, Jacob Osei Yeboah – who met all the criteria set by the EC.

The Commission has, however, been forced to suspend the process because of the legal challenges.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com