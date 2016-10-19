Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Politics | 19 October 2016 21:36 CET

Balloting for Parliamentary Candidates comes off Thursday

By MyJoyOnline

The Electoral Commission has invited political parties to a meeting Thursday to decide on where parliamentary candidates will place on the ballot paper.

Communications Director at the Electoral Commission, Mr Eric Dzakpasu confirmed this to Joy News Wednesday evening.

He said the Inter-Party Advisory Committee meeting will also discuss other matters relating to the elections.

Balloting for positions on the presidential ballot paper has been suspended pending the outcome of an avalanche of legal suits brought against the EC.

Some disgruntled disqualified presidential candidates have sued the EC, arguing their disqualification was not founded on law.

The EC had scheduled to do the balloting for the Presidential candidates – President John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress, Nana Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party, Ivor Greenstreet of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) and an independent candidate, Jacob Osei Yeboah – who met all the criteria set by the EC.

The Commission has, however, been forced to suspend the process because of the legal challenges.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com

Politics

A spider's trap entertain's a fly.
By: by charles
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img