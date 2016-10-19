I. Coast start Nations Cup campaign against Togo

Libreville (AFP) - Wilfried Bony's Ivory Coast will start their defence of the Africa Cup of Nations against Togo in January, according to the draw made Wednesday.

Ivory Coast are in Group C against Togo, Morocco and Democratic Republic of Congo.

Hosts Gabon will stage the opening match in Libreville on January 14 against Guinea Bissau who are making their first appearance in the 16-nation tournament.

The other group favourites, Algeria and Ghana start against Zimbabwe and Uganda respectively.

The final is in Libreville on February 5.