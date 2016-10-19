Obuasi 'galamsey' attacks: MP blames government

The Member of Parliament for Obuasi East is blaming government for the rampaging attacks by some galamsey miners, Wednesday.

Edward Anim said the attacks were as a result of false hopes given to the miners by government representatives.

Over hundred galamsey miners invaded the Obuasi Municipal Assembly and destroyed properties over there.

Political parties were not spared either as the NDC and NPP constituency offices were attacked by the rampaging miners.

The spontaneous attacks were to protest a takeover of a mining concession owned by Anglogold Ashanti.

Military men were deployed to guard the concession and to prevent the illegal miners from mining on Wednesday.

Convinced that their only source of livelihood have been taken away from them, the angry miners took the law into their own hands and went on a destruction spree.

Speaking to Joy News' Parliamentary correspondent, Elton John Brobbey, the MP for Obuasi East said the attacks would not have happened if the galamsey miners had been told the truth.

He explained that the concession in question is owned by Anglogold Ashanti and under no circumstance should the illegal miners be allowed to mine on that same concession.

He said if a land has been acquired legally by a company, it is difficult to take it away from them and hand it over to illegal miners.

He said the activities by the illegal miners are embarrassing and pose a great threat to foreign investment, adding, the matter came up when the president recently addressed the UN.

"I will not blame the illegal miners," but will blame representatives of the president who have not been candid to the president and to the miners as well, the MP added.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com|Nathan Gadugah