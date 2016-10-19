Youth threaten Bawumia after dismissal of Constituency Chairman

Tension is brewing within the New Patriotic Party in the Tatale-Sanguli Constituency of the Northern Region after the dismissal of the Constituency Chairman by the Regional Chairman, Bugri Naabu.

The Basaare and the Konkomba ethnic tribes are at each other throat after moves to reinstate the dismissed Kwasi Mpoah, who is a Basaare failed.

The Basaare youth who went on rampage Tuesday have served a warning to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to stay away from an upcoming rally in the constituency until the sacked chairman is restored.

They are also accusing the Regional Chairman of nepotism and tribalism of removing a Basaare man and installing a Konkomba man to the position.

Last month, Mr Naabu fired Mr. Mpoah for what was reported to be gross misconduct with the Regional Chairman saying all attempts to get the Regional Chairman to tow the line not yielding any result.

There have been several meetings in an attempt to restore Mr Mpoah but all ended in a stalemate, the latest of which being the one held on Monday.

This sparked some angry Basaare youth, who mounted a search for the party vehicle to burn it, with Adom News' IIliasu Abdul Rauf reporting that the vehicle has been sent to the police station.

“The regional chairman is trying to bring divisions in the party. We will not allow him because we side see the reason for the suspension.

"If they didn’t come fast as possible to reinstate the chairman, we are losing the seat and Dr Bawumia would not come here to do the campaign,” one of the demonstrating youth told the reporter.

They say if the Regional Chairman alone "step here it is going to be a commotion, we are going to beat him."

