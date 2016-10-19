The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Odododiodoo, says the incumbent Member of Parliament, Nii Lante Vanderpuye is too desperate for power and is engaging in foul tactics to win the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Speaking on Citi Prime News on Wednesday, Mr Bannerman said in spite of the lies and deceit being peddled against him by Mr Vanderpuye in the constituency , h e was certain of victory in the upcoming elections.

Reacting to claims by Mr Vanderpuye that he was only a Senior High School certificate holder and lacked the necessary educational qualification to unseat him, Mr Bannerman said, “right from my basic school I was an excellent student, event at the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), I had nine ones. The records are there. I went to Adisadel College and I completed.”

Nii Lante Vanderpuye had earlier alleged in a Citi News interview that, his contender, Nii Lante Bannerman had lied to the constituents that he was a University graduate and completed Senior High School with excellent grades.

But Mr Bannerman described the allegations as “untruth”.

He said although he dropped out of the University twice upon the request of a company he was working with and on the second instance to contest the parliamentary seat, that cannot be used to question his ability to unseat Nii Lante Vanderpuye.

“I have the necessary exposure, the experience to outwit Nii Lante Vanderpuye in this particular election. I saw the opportunity to unseat him to free the people of Odododiodoo from the lies and deceit Nii Lante Vanderpuye has taken them through and that is why I left to come and contest him,” he said.

“The good people of Ododiodoo know me very well, I am popular amongst the people, they know what I can do, they know what I have been doing for the past couple of years. Nii Lante Vanderpuye is desperate, he is just afraid of what is coming against him, that is why he will resort to some of these things,” Mr Bannerman added.

Mr Bannerman said he was an accomplished banker and did not need Nii Lante Vanderpuije to sponsor his tuition if he decides to pursue higher education.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana