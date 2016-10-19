'We beg you trust us' - Asiedu Nketia tells Voltarians

NDC General Secretary Johnson Aseidu Nketia has warned Voltarians that the promises of development from the opposition NPP is only a ploy to deceive them.

In a move to consolidate the NDC's grip on the stronghold, the Volta region, the General Secretary says only the governing party can be trusted to continue the provision of social infrastructure.

At a rally in Hohoe, Aseidu Nketia told voters to expect major economic boost when the 695 km eastern corridor road is completed.

The road cuts through four regions - Greater Accra, Volta, Northern and Upper East regions

It stretches from Tema through Akosombo, Juapong, Hohoe, Jasikan, Kadjebi, Nkwanta, Kpasa and Oti Damanko to Bimbilla, Yendi, Garu, Misiga and to Kulungugu, in the Upper East Region.

President John Mahama has expressed confidence that once that road is completed, it will silence his critics.

This is because the $290million project is expected to generate business activity and integration with Ghana's eastern neighbours.

Citing an example of business opportunities coming to Hohoe, the NDC General Secretary said;

"...for economic reasons most of the transhipment from Mali to Tema habour would have to pass through Hohoe. Most of the transhipment from Niger to Tema harbour will have to pass through Hohoe [and] ...transhipment from Burkina Faso to Tema harbour would have to pass through Hohoe"

Aseidu Nketia told Voltarians that "the effort to fix the eastern corridor should not be seen only as a road construction. It is a major economic battle that is being fought".

He explained that in every economic battle there are saboteurs on the other side of the political divide who will strive to undermine the progress government was making.

"...those who don't want that road to be fixed, they are the very people who will come here and draw your attention to the deplorable nature of the road and urge you to vote against us"

"If you vote against us you will get that road abandoned", he warned.

He urged residents to support government to push through the construction of the road. "We beg you trust us...we are a government that believes in the construction of roads"

Story by [email protected]