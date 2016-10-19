Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
NPP News | 19 October 2016

Ayawaso Central: NPP incumbent looks for third term [Report]

By CitiFMonline

The Ayawaso Central Constituency in the Greater Accra Region is one to watch keenly in this year's elections.  This year, five parliamentary candidates are vying for the seat.

They are Benjamin Bediako of the People's National Convention; Daniel Kofi Aidoo of the Progressive People's Party; Awua Peasah Gye-nyame of the Convention People's Party.

But the real race is between the incumbent NPP MP, Henry Quartey and the NDC'S William Affum Ani-Agyei.

Citi News' Pearl Akanya Ofori, Sixtus Dong Ullo Felicia Osei, and Citi Breakfast show co-host Kweku David have visited the constituency and filed the report below.

