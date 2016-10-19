Gov't signs contract to build 5 hospitals and a polyclinic

Government has today signed two separate contracts with Vamed Engineering group for the construction of five district hospitals and a polyclinic in the country.

The District Hospitals will be situated at Buipe, Tolon, Sawla, Somanya and Vheta in the Volta Region and one Polyclinic will be placed in Bamboe.

The other contract involves five separate Polyclinics in the Greater Accra, which would be situated in Adentan, Ashiaman, Botienor, Sege and Oduma.

The Minister for Health, Alex Segbefia, said, this falls in line with President Mahama’s vision to increase healthcare facilities an strengthen the existing ones in the country, based on the country’s infrastructure deficit.

Thus to situate a number of polyclinics minimum of five in each region, this he said has gone through the process of government approvals.

Mr Segbfia indicated that the sector has seen improvement in terms of infrastructural development across the country, as part of social interventions in health sector.

Some he said are the numerous community-based Health Planning and Services, Regional and Teaching Hospitals being built by this government.

He explained that Vamed Engineering Group had been one of the major stakeholders in the health Industry and were responsible for the construction of the Sogakope hospital in the Volta Region and other policlinics in the country.

On his part, the Regional Director, Middle East and Africa, for Vamed Engineering Group, Mr Oliver Storzer, mentioned that the company is ready and will deliver these hospitals in two to three year period.

Mr Storzer, assured the Ministry that the company would build on the 15 years trust it had earned with the country by delivery on the job and expressed the company’s gratitude to government.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com