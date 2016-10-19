The presidential candidate of the opposition New Patriotic Party, Nana Akufo-Addo has told Ghanaians to reject President John Mahama in the December 7 general elections because he does not feel the pain they are experiencing.

“The President claims all is moving on smoothly in Ghana, the reason why he is seeking a renewal of his mandate in office. President Mahama, clearly, does not feel your pain and suffering. He is impervious to the hardships Ghanaians are going through on a daily basis, in their efforts to make ends meet. I doubt he is living in Ghana with us, because if he was, he wouldn't be making such comments.”

Nana Addo who made the remark on Wednesday at Kramoase in the Atwima Kwanwoma constituency, during his campaign tour of the Ashanti Region said he cannot fathom why the President would make such comment in the wake of a declining economy, high unemployment rate, high cost of living among others.

He further urged Ghanaians to give the NPP the chance on the election day to turn the fortunes of Ghana around.

“We have an opportunity this year to rid our nation of the suffering and hardship the Ghanaian is going through under the leadership of President Mahama. When we vote in a competent government in December, I assure you that Ghana will be put on the path of progress and prosperity once again. That is the task before us in Ghana in this year's election,” Nana Akufo-Addo said.

Only NPP can unseat Mahama

Akufo-Addo also insinuated that the NPP is the only party in Ghana that can unseat the governing NDC from office.

“There is no other political party in Ghana that has the support and organization to remove the NDC from office, other than the NPP…If you are a Ghanaian who is fed up with the hardship under Mahama, please come and ride on the back of the elephant and let us go together to Jubilee House, so we can go and do a good job for Ghanaians.”

The NPP flagbearer urged residents of Kramoase to vote massively for the NPP in this year's elections, and increase the 80.83% margin of victory chalked by the party in the 2012 presidential election.

He also admonished party faithful to vote for the NPP's parliamentary candidate for the constituency, Dr. Kwadwo Appiah Kubi.

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

