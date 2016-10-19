Vice President of Total West Africa inspires women to take top positions

Vice President of Total West Africa, Ada Eze has urged women to take up challenges in their profession.

Speaking at the forum organised by the Executive Women Network (EWN) in partnership with Total Petroleum Ghana Limited, she emphasized that there were always opportunities for women in the corporate world, citing the Total group as an example.

“There is a place for women in the Total group, ” she said

The forum was to inspire and empower women to attain their career goals. Under the theme “Propelling Yourself Towards Your Big Break” the guest speaker and Vice President of Total West Africa, Marketing and Services, Ada Eze, shared her experiences, challenges and work-family balance throughout her 20-year career in the Total group.

“If people have been able to make it, so can you. When you are ready for your big breakthrough and nothing seems to happen, you should add value to yourself while you wait. Some opportunities come in disguise so be willing to do the extra and take the risks.”

Ada Eze added that the motivation for women to rise through the ranks should be to excel, share and give back to society. In a fast-moving world, she advised that women create a healthy balance in their working life and have leisure moments.

As a trained Economist, Ada Eze has held several positions within the Total group from 1996 to date as Finance Manager in Zimbabwe; Regional Manager for Paris Area; Managing Director for Total Uganda and Kenya respectively.

Since November 2015, she has been the Executive Vice President for West Africa in the Marketing and Services Division of the Group.

The event, which provided a platform for networking, brought together 92 ladies from various corporate institutions, the Executive Women Network and some tertiary institutions.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | Joy Business