Residents cry over deplorable Aboabo-Asokore Mampong road

Residents of Aboabo and other communities say they are fed up with promises by authorities to fix the bad road linking their communities to Asokore Mampong.

Road users have lived with the deplorable state of the two-kilometre stretch for years, with no hope in sight.

They accuse authorities of taking them for granted by persistent promises to put the road in shape for votes only to neglect them after elections.

The Aboabo-Asokore Mampong stretch is one of the busy roads in the Asawasi Constituency.

But it remains one of the worst roads in the Ashanti Region.

Early this year, the stretch was graded with heaps of sand deposited on the road in anticipation of continued work which never happened.

The pot-holes are back now, even deeper and more damaging as some of them become trenches

Motorists, both private and commercial, stressfully meander their way to the destination on daily basis, exposing their vehicles to frequent breakdown.

“Every week, you must visit the fitter like five times so I have decided to stop working on this road,” a taxi driver worriedly said.

Besides the deplorable state of the road, some car owners have taken to parking their vehicles on the shoulders of the road, inconveniencing other motorists in the process.

“Big tracks pack on the shoulders on the road narrowing the road in addition to its bad state. The MP if he cannot fix the road he should toll all the big tracks from it,” says a frustrated driver.

Some residents who spoke to Luv News say the condition of the road will certainly influence their voting decision.

“Some of us supported the NDC but because of the road. We are NPP, the road situation is very bad”, a resident retorted.