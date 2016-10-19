Court orders arrest of man for claiming President will fall

A Circuit Court in Accra has ordered the arrest of Kwame Gyebi, a man who allegedly stated that President John Dramani Mahama will ”fall down” during this year's Independence Day Parade.

Gyebi, 33, who is being held on charges of threat of death and offensive conduct, failed to turn up in court. hence prosecuting Deputy Superintendent of Police George Amegah prayed for a bench warrant.

The Court, presided by Mr Aboagye Tandoh, obliged the prosecution's request and adjourned the matter to October 28.

Gyebi has pleaded not guilty and he is currently on bail.

Gyebi is alleged to have made the comment at a drinking spot at Dzworwulu, in Accra, and this was witnessed by some people.

He was said to have boasted that he knew what he was referring to and dared anyone to mark his words.

The matter was reported, consequently, to the Airport Police and he was put before the Court on March 1.

