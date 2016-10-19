The incumbent Member of Parliament for Odododiodoo in Accra, Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuije has said that he is ready to sponsor the education of his main contender in the upcoming parliamentary election, Nii Lantey Bannerman.

He said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate had deceived constituents that he is a University graduate hence must be voted into power.

According to him, he [Vanderpuije] had records that showed Mr Bannerman's highest level of education was Senior High School because he dropped out of a University.

He told Citi News, “Nii Lante Bannerman told all of us that he was a graduate and that he went to Cape Coast University and that he as a Banking and Finance but I have records that show that even the Senior High School, he didn't even do well to qualify him into a University and there is no course in UCC called Banking and Finance. Then he said he went to Regent University, we saw that he tried doing some courses at Regent University but his first semester was a failure.”

He added that “I am going to spend time, if he makes himself available, I will sponsor him to school, get education so that he will stop insulting the elderly people and he will stop what he is not.”

Nii Lantey Vanderpuije said Nii Lante Bannerman stand no chance of winning in the Odododiodoo constituency since he lacked the capacity to unseat him.

“For now, I am giving him [Nii Lante Bannerman] 5 out of the 116 polling stations but even the 5 I am being very considerate, if he doesn't change his attitude, I will take the five away from him.”

Meanwhile, Nii Lante Bannerman has described as “untruth” Mr Vanderpuije's claims against him.

In a sharp rebuttal on Citi Prime News on Wednesday, Nii Lante Bannerman said he was an accomplished banker and did not need Nii Lante Vanderpuije to sponsor his tuition if he decides to pursue higher education.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana