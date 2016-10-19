Security Alert: Battle of Dodowa to be re-enacted

By John Bediako.

The Guggisberg-built premises of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs at Dodowa is likely to witness a bloodbath on Monday, 24th October, 2016, following the refusal of a group, calling itself COALITION OF GA-DANGME YOUTH, to distance itself from administrative matters of the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Traditional Affairs.

The group, which has written to the police for a permit to demonstrate, swore fire and brimstone to storm the Regional House of Chiefs that day, and forcibly remove the Registrar, Harry Antony Attipoe, from his office, because he is not proceeding on transfer to the Volta Region.

The revered chiefs, on their part, have assured the youth of an unprecedented showdown, besides the historic battle of Dodowa, should they throw caution to the winds and attack the premises.

The traditional authorities, The Chronicle gathered, would marshal a force of warriors from Ada, in the east of the Greater Accra Region, through Ningo, Teshie, La, Osu, and Ga Mashie in the west.

The Tema Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Paul Manly Awini, when contacted, opined that they were prevailing on the protagonists to exercise restraint and allow law and order to permeate.

According to him, the Dodowa District Police Command was in a meeting with the leadership of the youth group, and that the next line of action would be determined after the engagement.

According to DCOP Awini, peace was a very essential commodity, without which, there would be no meaningful development, and, therefore, appealed to all sides to be law-abiding.

The Chieftaincy Minister, Dr. Henry Seidu Daana, recently urged the Coalition of Ga-Dangme Youth to stay off his Ministry's administrative issues, in order to bring about harmony in the traditional administration of the country.

According to him, groups and persons who have problems with personnel of the Ministry should separate their issues from administrative transfers and postings. The Minister did not like the posture of a youth group, which is wading into administrative matters.

The youth group is accusing the Registrar, Harry Attipoe, of allegedly taking possession of US$5 million from Sunon Asogli Power – a claim the Chinese company has denied – and selling lands at Kpone, which was equally rubbished by the Kpone Traditional Council as baseless.

It is also being alleged that his presence at the House of Chiefs is preventing some groups from installing certain persons who do not qualify as chiefs in the region.