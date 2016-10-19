Obuasi: Irate ‘Galamseyers’ Destroy MCE, NDC Offices, Billboards

Irate illegal miners in Obuasi in the Ashanti region are on rampage and have demolished the Obuasi municipal chief executive's office, Ultimate FM's Isaac Bediako Justice has reported.

The miners have also vandalized the constituency office and billboards of the ruling National Democratic Congress.

According to Bediako Justice, the operators are angry at the government's insistence not to allow them mine in their various mining centers.

The Obuasi Police have reportedly called in more men to handle the rioting miners who are also burning tyres in the middle of the streets. No one has so far been reported hurt in the rampage.

-Starrfmonline