Wife of standard bearer of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP,) Mrs. Yvonne Nduom, has urged all parents to endeavour to educate their children.

According to Mrs. Nduom, education is the safest way that a parent can secure his or her pension and future.

She was speaking at the rally held by party’s parliamentary candidate for Komenda Edina Eguafo Abbirem (KEEA) constituency in Agona in the Central region.

“As I stand here, I am my mother’s pension. I take care of her because she educated me to be able find a good job and open businesses with my husband…Don’t neglect your child’s education for anything because when you are old, you will surely benefit from their success in life,” she revealed.

Mrs. Nduom believes people may have neglected the need to put wards through school and monitor their growth because they [parents] did not have any form of education hence did not understand the benefits.

She added that some had the desire but are financially unstable to afford fees.

Against this background, she said that the PPP knows these challenges and that is why it wants to ensure the enforcement of the Free Compulsory Universal Basic Education (FCUBE) provision in Ghana’s constitution to enable Ghanaian children go to school from the crèche to Senior High School (SHS).

Mrs. Nduom explained that her party will enforce school going through a taskforce known as ‘Education Guards.’

She said these ‘Education Guards’ will ensure that no child of school going age stays at home or loiters about.

For his part, Member of Parliament (MP) aspirant for the area who is also the junior brother of Mrs. Nduom, John Sterlin, charged the people who had defied the heavy downpour to listen to him to ignore Messrs. Nana Ato Arthur and Samuel Mills of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) respectively and vote massively for him on December 7 to see the development they yearn for.

Mr. Sterlin asked the people to look around and if their lives and town has seen developments since they voted for the NDC and NPP.

Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom who accompanied his wife in a remark asked the people to observe a minute silence to honour the memory of the party’s stalwart, Madam Eva Lokko.

He urged the people to look at what he did for them when he was MP and what he is doing now and vote for Mr. Sterlin to enjoy even more.

The business mogul highlighted some projects he has embarked upon in his private capacity for area and assured the people of jobs when elected.

Dr. Nduom earlier had toured parts of northern Volta, Upper East and West and the Northern region where he conferred with chiefs and their people as well as held rallies in these areas.