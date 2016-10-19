Mahama announces compensation to Gbi victims, 4 years after clashes

President John Mahama has announced a surprise compensation package to persons affected by the 2012 riots between indigenes of Gbi Traditional Council and the Zongo community in Hohoe municipality.

The President made the announcement, Wednesday whilst addressing Chiefs and people of the Hohoe Traditional Council as part of his six day campaign tour of the Volta Region.

The president did not mention how much compensation will be given and how many are expected to benefit from the compensation.

He however stated that processes have begun to identify the victims to benefit from the compensation.

It has taken the government over four years to announce the compensation package to victims of the clashes.

In June 11, 2012 a minor misunderstanding between youth from Hohoe-Zongo and indigenes from Gbi Traditional council culminated into a full blown violence which left two dead, hundreds injured and thousands displaced.

Some muslim youth were reported to have attacked and vandalised the Hohoe hospital, accusing authorities of the hospital of not releasing the body of a muslim youth who had died through electrocution.

The attack angered the Gbi Traditional Council which then announced a ban on the burial of the Muslim youth. Coincidentally a chief imam within the Gbi Traditional died around the same time and had to be buried in accordance with muslim traditions. He was but his body was later exhumed and thrown into a bush by some unidentified persons suspected to be indigenes.

The action infuriated the muslim youth who took the law into their own hands and attacked the Gbi Traditional Council.

The Palace of Togbui Gaabusu was invaded, parts of his regalia stolen and properties destroyed. The indigenes loyal to the Volta Chief also embarked on a reprisal, looting and burning shops and houses owned by the muslims in the area.

The Chief of Gbi, Togbui Gaabusu gave a 48 hour ultimatum for the Muslim youth to return the stolen regalia or face the consequences. He was ready to go the full hog but was prevailed upon.

It took a combined effort of the military and other security personnel, the presidency, the national chief Imam to restore calm in the area, but not before a dawn to dusk curfew was imposed.

A ten member committee was constituted in October 2012, chaired by Mr Justice Patrick Baayeh, a Ho High Court Judge to investigate the cause of the clashes.

The committee sat for 33 days, took evidence from 132 people and presented its report to the government in February 2013.

After almost four years since government received the report the president has announced a compensation package for the victims of the chaos with some 49 days to go for the 2016 elections.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com|Nathan Gadugah