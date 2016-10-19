Upper West cries for cultural theatre …to develop creativity



By Philip Tengzu

Mr. Mark M. N. Dagbee, Upper West Regional Director of the Centre for National Culture, has said the passage of the Creative Arts Bills would not benefit the people of the region, because it has no theatre or building to host arts, dances, drama and music.

The challenge, he said, was undermining the centre's efforts towards developing the creative talents of the people.

Mr. Dagbee announced this at the Regional Cultural and Arts Festival held in Wa, as part of preparations towards the National Cultural and Arts Festival next month.

The event was under the theme: “Promoting a culture of peace for national unity and socio-economic empowerment”. It is aimed at ensuring unity among the people for sustainable socio-economic development.

He appealed to the government, traditional rulers, and other stakeholders to act swiftly and provide the centre with a theatre complex.

Mr. Dagbee observed that there was no better way of ensuring that the people lived in peace, than bringing them together to share their cultural values and beliefs.

“Every culture is characterised by unique beliefs and values, and there is the need to bring the people together to celebrate their cultures, to ensure unity in diversity,” he said.

“May this festival reignite the flames of our dying cultures, because a group of people without a culture is one that is dying. Therefore, if we are not to die as a people, we must keep our culture alive.”

Mr. Dagbee appealed the people not to engage in any acts of innuendo, insults or composition of provocative songs against their political opponents, because that could mar the hard won peace Ghana was enjoying now.

Dr. Mohammed Mushiebu Alfa, Deputy Upper West Regional Minister, appealed to the people to jealously safeguard the prevailing peace in the country, while reminding them that peace was the only ingredient that bound the people together.

He said culture was one of the major definers of peace, and that sustained peace could not prevail in Ghana if there was no unity among the various cultures.

“If we all observe our cultural values and norms to the letter, Ghana will continue to enjoy the prevailing peace, which is a prerequisite for socio-economic development,” Dr. Mushiebu noted.

The Deputy Regional Minister urged the people to resort to the rule of law and the use of dialogue, as well as the law courts to settle electoral disputes.

Dr. Mushiebu urged the public to patronise made in Ghana products, as well as tourist sites, such as the Wa Naa's Palace and Wichiau Hippo Sanctuary to promote local tourism for economic development.

Traditional rulers, heads of departments, municipal and district chief executives, and students, as well as cultural troupes from all the 11 districts of the region, among other people, attended the forum.

Source: GNA

