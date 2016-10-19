Ayariga entertains 200 ‘rented’ supporters





From Inusa Musah, Ashaiman

Hassan Ayariga, the disqualified presidential candidate of the All People's Congress (APC), last Saturday, displayed comic relief at the Ashaiman Mandela Park, where he addressed about 200 persons believed to be his party supporters .

Hassan Ayariga, doubling as Master of Ceremonies (MC) and Special Guest of Honour, at the campaign launch of his parliamentary candidate for the Ashaiman constituency, Yakubu Musah, intermittently requested music a break from the DJ to boogie (dance).

The campaign launch, which was scheduled to start at 10am, began at 4.47pm, and after an uninspiring introductions of a couple of party members present by Razak Kojo-Poku, General Secretary of APC, Mr. Ayariga grabbed the microphone and spoke for more than one and half hours, before touching on the main business for the day.

“I will make sure that the results for this year's elections are nullified should the Electoral Commission commit the slightest error in its entering of results,” Ayariga screamed.

He told the supporters that the Electoral Commission (EC) told the joke of the century in announcing that it had disqualified him from contesting this year's presidential elections, for what, he described, as some minor error on his filing forms.

He said he wondered why Dr. Kojo Afari-Gyan, who had been the Chairperson of the EC for years, could not disqualify him, “but Charlotte Osei, who just came to occupy the position only a few days ago.”

Sending the 'rented' crowd laughing and applauding him for relieving them of some boredom, he said there was no way any political party could beat him in this year's presidential elections because of his realistic policies that could see the youth gainfully employed.

Ayariga said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have turned Ghana into some football match, “and they think each of them has been ordained to rule us for eight years each. They are liars…liars…liars!”

Beating his bosom and doing his best to get the crowd on his side, Hassan Ayariga requested Shatta Wale's 'Kakai', and when the song started rolling, he danced on the podium and screamed several times, with the crowd mimicking him.

“When I danced on stage during my 2012 campaign, John Mahama and Nana Addo described me as a comedian, but today, they dance on stage more than I. This country does not belong to either the NDC or NPP, and if that is why the EC disqualified me, then I want to the Chairperson to listen to the Kakai song, and know that I am coming like Kakai,” he said, entertaining the crowd and the few press officials at the ground.

When dusk fell and he realised that he had spent most of his time entertaining the crowd, Hassan Ayariga, taking the job of the MC, gave his parliamentary candidate, Yakubu Musah, five minutes to address the crowd.

The parliamentary candidate wooed the 200 supporters to vote for him and his boss, so that they could fix the challenges Ghana was faced with.

Hassan Ayariga grabbed the microphone again, and introduced the parliamentary candidates for the Ningo-Prampram, Odododiodio and Akan constituencies.

He said he would be launching his campaign in a fortnight.