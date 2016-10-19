

From Sebastian R. Freiku, Kumasi

“Drivers for Change 2016”, a union of drivers championing the cause for “Change to Save Ghana”, has been formed. Alhaji Siaka, Salia Abass and Alhaji Idrisu Lawal, Chairman, Organiser and Public Relations Officer respectively, announced this in a press statement in Kumasi.

The executives indicated that it was the wish of the entire membership, numbering about over 700,000 throughout Ghana, to campaign vigorously for the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) to form a government and assume office to save Ghanaians from a state of total hopelessness.

The group expressed disappointment in the President, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, who had taken over from the late President Prof. John Atta Mills.

They did not agree with claims by President Mahama that he was seeking a second term mandate, and explained that since he (President) continued from where President Atta Mills left off and finished that term, President Mahama cannot tell Ghanaians that 2012 to 2016 is his first term.

The period between 2009 and 2012, during which he served first as Vice President and President, constitute the NDC's first term in office, and that he should be prepared accept the fact that he is rounding off his second term.

The drivers also complained that the NDC government, on annexing power in 2009, deceived Ghanaians that the price of fuel would be reduced drastically, but rather shot it up. According to them, petrol, which is now selling at GH¢17, was selling at GH¢4.40 per gallon at the time.

They also complained that prices of tyres and home-made engines, as well as spare parts, have all shot up astronomically, indicating further that the Sprinter Bus, which sold at GH¢20,000, is now sold at GH¢60,000, besides heavy import duties to be paid.



The group of drivers further pointed to the payment of GH20p fee at the toll booths during the NPP regime, against GH¢1 being paid currently, as to why they think a change in government would serve their interests, than continue to suffer under the present Mahama-led government.

The drivers expressed the hope that a Nana Akufo-Addo government would alleviate their sufferings first, as Ghanaians, and secondly, as drivers, and called on the mass of the people, as well as their colleague drivers, members of the union and non-members alike, to rally behind the NPP to wrestle power from the NDC in the December elections.

Pix: Drivers for Change 2016 logo

