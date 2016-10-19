The founder and leader of Glorious Word Ministry International says the Electoral Commission (EC) boss should refrain from indulging in any electoral fraud else the Lord will strike her down.

In an interview with Ekourba Gyasi on Atinka AM drive Wednesday 19 September, the leader and founder of the Glorious word Ministry International, Rev Owusu Bempah stated that per the revelation from God, the EC Boss is in talks with a political Party discussing how to declare the election results in their favour.

He added that Ghana is a peaceful country and God's favour is on the country hence God has revealed to him that he will strike the EC boss if she decides to declare the election results in favour of the said political party.

“I am a man of God; I will not tell a lie against God. God says if you do not rescind your decision He will strike you and your entire Generation”, he fumed.

-atinkafmonline