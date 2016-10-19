Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
General News | 19 October 2016 15:41 CET

Desist From Electoral Fraud – Owusu Bempah Warns EC Boss

By Daily Guide
Rev. Owusu Bempah
Rev. Owusu Bempah

The founder and leader of Glorious Word Ministry International says the Electoral Commission (EC) boss should refrain from indulging in any electoral fraud else the Lord will strike her down.

In an interview with Ekourba Gyasi on Atinka AM drive Wednesday 19 September, the leader and founder of the Glorious word Ministry International, Rev Owusu Bempah stated that per the revelation from God, the EC Boss is in talks with a political Party discussing how to declare the election results in their favour.

He added that Ghana is a peaceful country and God's favour is on the country hence God has revealed to him that he will strike the EC boss if she decides to declare the election results in favour of the said political party.

“I am a man of God; I will not tell a lie against God. God says if you do not rescind your decision He will strike you and your entire Generation”, he fumed.

-atinkafmonline

General News

TO WIN THE RACE OF LOVE YOU REALLY NEED TO WALK WITH SHORT PACES INSTEAD OF RUNNING.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img