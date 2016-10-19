NPP targets more votes in Volta with ‘operation 3-30’

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is poised to win at least thirty percent of votes for their presidential candidate and capture three parliamentary seats in the Volta region.

According to the party, it is working to achieve the target although it ambitious.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show on Wednesday, the Regional Chairman of the Party, John Peter Amewu said “as a party, we have a very good agenda for the region. We are aiming at 3 [parliamentary] seats and a minimum of 30 per cent popular presidential votes and that is what we are calling agenda 3-30. It is doable and we are working towards that.”

“It is a very ambitious target but we have put in measures to work towards that. We know it is very difficult but if you have looked at the performance of NDC over NPP in the region over the period we have continuously moved from the bottom left to the top right,” he added.

The New Patriotic Party in the 2012 general elections failed to win a parliamentary seat in the Volta Region with their Presidential candidate winning only 111,149 of the total votes cast, representing 12.93%.

He said the party has devised different strategies for the upper, middle and lower belts of the Region to ensure that it garners more votes from areas it had poorly performed in previous elections.

“Within the middle and the lower belt where the 14 constituencies that we performed quite very weak, we have another strategy we are going to use to achieve our target so each constituency has a specifically to meet, cumulatively, this will help us achieve our target,” he said.

‘Mahama starts Volta Regional tour’

Meanwhile, the Flagbearer of the governing National Democratic Congress has kickstarted his 5-day campaign tour in the Volta Region to solidify his party’s influence in the lower belt of the Region and canvas more support in the upper part of the region.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana