Ignore the media … Anyidoho tells TEIN

From Ernest Best Anane, Kumasi

Koku Anyidoho, Deputy General Secretary of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), has tasked student members of the party at the University of Education Winneba (Kumasi campus) to ignore media propaganda and send the message about the achievements of the government to the electorate.

He said the electorate should be educated on the party's manifesto to ensure that the NDC party wins the upcoming generation elections by a landslide.

Addressing the students union last Sunday, after the launch of the NDC regional campaign, Mr. Anyidoho entreated the students not to be discouraged about what the media publishes, and urged them to vigorously campaign to enable the party retain political power, come December 7.

According to him, had it been media reports, the late President Atta Mills of the blessed memory and the sitting President John Dramani Mahama would not have won elections in this country.

He stated that a greater part of the media would want the grounds to be fertile for the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), and would continue predicting elections in NPP's favour, when, in actual fact, it is not the case on the ground.

The Deputy General Secretary called for an effective campaign, based on their achievements and manifesto, as a party in power and government.

He said it is their (party members) collective responsibility to protect this year’s elections, as they have built a solid foundation, considering ongoing development projects, and entreated the students to venture into vigorous campaigns to help the NDC retain power.

According to him, voting for Nana Akufo-Addo would be the worst mistake Ghanaians could make.

Reacting to the accusations by the vice presidential candidate of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, that the Mahama-led NDC administration had indulged in excessive borrowing, Mr. Anyidoho explained that Mahama is borrowing to create assets, and to use our own gas to power our thermal plants, which the NPP failed to do in their eight years in government.

He underscored that the Bui Dam project, which was championed by the NPP, has added nothing to the power sector, as former President Kufuor refused to follow Thermal plant generation needs to improve on the power sector, and that the NPP has no moral right to complain over the erratic power supply.

Mr. Brogya Genfi, NDC Regional Youth Organiser, who is also the parliamentary candidate for Suame constituency, tasked the students to campaign based on the party’s manifesto and the achievements of the government in the region, and the country as a whole.

The Suame parliamentary aspirant reminded them of the government’s scraping of all the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) registration fees, as one of the efforts to give all children of school-going age access to basic education, and urged them to embark on clean campaigns for the party to win the elections.

Felix Enam Wotodzor, President of TEIN branch at the Kumasi campus, also expressed the hope that looking at the euphoria on the campus and in Ashanti Region, the NDC would win this year’s elections, and charged the members embark on a vigorous campaign, in and outside campus, to ensure that the party wins the elections massively.