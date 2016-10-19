I Will Deliver Yagaba To NDC



The Chairman for the National Hajj board Alhaji Rauf Tanko who doubles as the aspiring Member of Parliament on the ticket of the NDC for Yagaba-Kubori constituency in the Northern Region is optimistic that he would deliver the seat to the NDC come December 7.

According to him, after losing the seat in 2012 to the incumbent Member of Parliament, Mr Yussif Mustapha of the NPP, he is seeking re-election to continue the works he had started in the area before his “untimely removal from office.”

“One of the duties of a Member of Parliament is to lobby for projects. During my administration, I was able to lobby for projects, I lobbied for Yagaba-Kubori to be given a Senior High School, I lobbied for us to be given a District. No one has been able to lobby to develop this area more than myself.”

Addressing party supporters at his campaign launch at Yagaba Kubori, he said Mr. Yussif's victory was based on lies propagated against him adding that he was not happy when he lost the seat but a couple of weeks later, he accepted the decision that the good people of Yagaba-Kubori had made.

“One of such claims was that, I was given GH¢5 billion every quarter of the year for roads and to pay the fees of students but I embezzled it, claiming that, I used the money to buy cars and to provide shelter for my family.”

The Chairman for the National Hajj board stated that it was time Ghana as a nation moved from ethnic politics and look at the bigger picture of national interest where the victory of any political party will not be victory for some ethnic tribes but the nation at large.

“No ethnic tribe can produce the 50+1 votes required by the Electoral Commission to declare victory for any individual. That stands to mean that, you will need the vote of other tribes to achieve victory.”

Alhaji Tanko pleaded with the people of Yagaba-Kubori to vote for him to go back to parliament as their MP and also vote massively for President John Dramani Mahama to retain power and continue delivering on his Better Ghana Agenda.

FROM Eric Kombat, Yagaba Kubori