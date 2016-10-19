Soldiers Beat Up Nima NPP Boy

A New Patriotic Party (NPP) sympathizer Bilal Ibrahim has lodged a complaint with the Nima Police after he was assaulted by a group of soldiers, who claimed to have come from the Flagstaff House.

Narrating his ordeal after reporting his predicament to the police, Bilal said “when Nana Akufo-Addo came to Nima last week, I was in the company of others when a young girl was given a packet of Kalyppo by another person after she had engaged in an anti-NPP insulting spree.

“She put Kalyppo on the ground and stepped on it, the content spilling onto the dress of another person.”

The man demanded an apology from the girl but the response he got did not satisfy him and he slapped her.

“Her mother, who was standing nearby asked me to produce the man, failing which she made a call to some soldiers, one of them said to be part of the security detail at the seat of government.”

A certain Alhaji Nuhu, he alleged, directed the soldiers to his house.

At about 7.30pm on the fateful day, he said the said Alhaji Nuhu came to their house and knocked on his door and when he stepped out the man asked whether he was Bilal and as soon as he answered in the affirmative he was given a slap by a soldier from behind.

He was pulled on the ground by the Hausa-speaking soldier who would not listen to any explanation and demanded that he knelt down on the ground.

Bilal suffered bruises and cuts at the hands of the soldier who boasted that not even the Chief of Staff can stop him from doing whatever he sets out to do.

“I went to the Nima Police Station to lodge a complaint and was given a medical attention form to seek treatment. I returned the report to them for further action. I have not heard anything from them though,” he said.

It is unclear how the Police intend to deal with the case, but it's doubtful whether the case would proceed beyond the statement form given the level of impunity across the country.

Should they want to proceed however, they can because the complainant can identify the woman who made a call to the soldiers who turned up in uniform to engage in the act of indiscipline.