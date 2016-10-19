

Jandel Limited, an event planning company, is set to roll out a three-day intensive Events and Décor Active Course for people- both novices and professionals- with interest for decorations and events planning.

Participants will acquire tangible training to enhance their passion and skills in the events and décor profession during the course.

They will be taken through topics such as Event Planning, Floral Design, Social Media Marketing and Event Design, Table Scape and Etiquette, among others.

Speakers will include Funke Bucknor-Obruthe, Founder, Zapphaire Events; Erica Jones, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Orchids N' Blooms; Afi Amoro, CEO, Jandel Ltd and Dela Amewode, Executive Director, Jandel Ltd.

According to CEO of Jandel Limited, Afi Amoro, the event is also a platform to bring vendors and industry professionals from across the world together to network and share ideas to improve the industry.

The programme, which will run from 16-19 November, 2016, will be held at the Events Haven at the Trade Fair Center in Accra.

To be part of this life-changing and professionally enhancing event, interested persons are required to visit the official Jandel Ltd page on social media site, facebook.com and follow the link there to register.

Ms. Afi Amoro gave the assurance that the programme will be the beginning of many amazing things to come in the events and décor industry.

Jandel Limited is a leading Ghanaian company with an excellent track-record in event planning, interior and exterior decorations, landscaping, renovations, export and import of general goods and services.