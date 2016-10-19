Fate Decider:  Sin City Holds Final Debate

Think you’ve seen the weirdest yet.

The hour comes not until adrenalin gets going and forefingers point to heavens. Until you see the heart races like a cheetah and observe an unusual mood swing--- threatening to consume the venue slated for October 19 matchup better hold your thoughts, says author of ‘The Finish Line’ Gordon Offin-Amaniampong.

Possibly, we haven’t seen the last of the huffing and the puffing from Mr. Trump yet.

BUT this is it! This is the third and final debate. This is the make or break stage And we’ll perhaps see the worst, the best, the crudest and the last US 2016 presidential debate of the Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and Republican candidate Donald Trump at University of Nevada in Las Vegas.

The debate comes on the back of wacky revelations about the candidates’ past deeds.

Already the topics for the debate have been selected and will focus on immigration, the Supreme Court, debt, entitlements, economy and fitness to be president. It’s hoped that barring any new developments the topics would remain unchanged.

Fox News host and moderator Chris Wallace selected the topics. Mr. Wallace was chosen by the bipartisan Commission on Presidential Debates to moderate the Las Vegas’s showdown.

I can speculate that for now if any of the contenders hasn’t found his/her bearing yet, this is the last chance for them to figure out and probably ask the question; what do I do to outdo my opponent?

And indeed what a place to decide such fate—Sin City!

On my record card I have Mrs. Clinton one win as against a nil for Mr. Trump that is if I declare the second debate as a drawn match or tie. But it seems Mrs. Clinton won the round two too. So it’s two wins for Hillary. This puts her in a pole position. It also sets her on attack and defensive mode. But above all, she must she stay focused throughout the debate. So far, it looks like it’s hers to lose.

She leads Trump by double-digit in national polls and latest polls reveal support for Trump has plummeted after a series of sexual assault accusations. On the contrary voters have rallied behind Hillary after impressive performance in the two debates.

In the meantime Mrs. Clinton has turned her attention on traditionally right-leaning states.

Reports have it that in three battle ground states—Nevada, North Carolina and Ohio the race is in dead heat and the candidates are working at a breakneck speed to have a fair share or win those areas. According to CNN/ORC polls in the three states Hillary inches ahead of Donald in North Carolina and Nevada, but she continues to trail the republican nominee in Ohio—‘one of the biggest electoral vote prize on the map’.

The polls were taken October 10-15 as accusations of sexual assault against Trump began to blaze.

Other polls show Mrs. Clinton is making great inroads. According to forecasting site FiveThirtyEight.com if presidential election were held today Hillary would coast to victory. And latest projections say her chances of winning the White House are 90 per cent compared to 10 per cent for Republican nominee Trump.

In campaigns of such magnitude one has to consider the people behind the scenes—the strategists and the surrogates and the advisers. Their tactics and advices serve as stimulant to shape the chances of the candidate. President Obama’s chief adviser or strategist in 2012 election David Axelrod was a real gem in that terms.

So who are behind the candidates?

Mrs. Clinton has her husband former president Bill Clinton, sitting President Barack Obama, vice President Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren. These are all great speakers and they’re crisscrossing the length and breadth of the country to help her win the election.

Remember who said this famous line: “when they go low we go high...?’

That punch line was delivered by first lady Michelle Obama (at the DNC’s convention ) and she’s viewed as Hillary’s chief surrogate trekking the battle grounds and delivering punches meant to deal with Mr. Trump’s sexism comments.

On the hand, according to New York Times Trump campaign’s surrogate operation has relied heavily on a small cadre of supporters and cable news pundits. In June Mr. Trump hired Kevin Kellens to oversee the surrogates who defend him. New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, former and New York mayor, Rudy Giuliani are among his strategists.

Mr. Trump also has Breitbart News executive Steve Bannon as the chief executive and promoted pollster Kellyanne Conway to the role of campaign manager. This followed the resignation of Paul Manafort Mr. Trump’s former campaign manager and chief strategist. He resigned in August this year after weeks of slipping poll numbers of the republican candidate.

With exactly three weeks to the election caution must be the watchword. Candidates must tread cautiously on the slippery slope turf, for there’s nothing in the middle of the road except dead armadillo. Have we seen the last of the creepy revelations yet?

I can’t tell from where I sit. But I wish both candidates Goodluck and Goodnight!