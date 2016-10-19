BCOM Student Abandons University!

A 20 year old Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting) student of university of Cape Coast, Allan kweku Buah has abandoned schooling to pursue his dream of becoming “world champion in motivational writing.

Speaking on the Jolly Breakfast Show, Tuesday, Allan Buah said he wants to be described as Africa’s best author in motivational writing on the Global stage, at age fifty (50).

The young author of a book titled “Control Your Own Destiny” believes more in education than schooling, and has thus dropped out of University of Cape Coast after first year to not only write his first book, which he accomplished in a week, but also to put up a writing firm in his living room.

“When I told my family and some schoolmates of mine that i would drop out of the university after my first year, they were outrageously surprised, disappointed and sad… and they ridiculously assume that getting my first degree will guarantee me a successful future…” Mr.

Allan Buah writes in his book.Allan challenges the philosophy of beginning a successful life with a degree by encouraging others to “defy the odds, change the status quo and dare to make a difference.”

Allan Buah who looks up to Pastor Mensah Otabil, Robbert Kiyosaki, Donald Trump and other self-educated Gurus has resolved never to return to the class room as he is firmly grounded in the belief that schooling provides literacy and numeracy skills whilst education makes one innovative and a critical thinker.

Allan Buah’s book is selling for GHC10.00 per copy. You contact him on 0269850818 for a copy.

Samuel Kojo Brace/SkyyNews