Aspiring MPs Battles It Out In A Debate

The National Commission for Civic Education(NCCE) under the auspices of the European Union has organized a debate for candidates aspiring to represent the people of the constituency in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

According to the district director of the commission, Mr. Abina Sachie said this is the first time such an event is organised in the area and it is aimed at improving on an issue based campaigning,peaceful coexistence before ,during and after the elections and to give opportunity to candidates to interact with the constituents

The debate captured seven (7) areas. Education, Health,Security, Children and women empowerment ,Agriculture and Social interventions.

Speaking to Cruz FM's Alhassan Bin Jibril Spelele, some of the constituents at the event expressed excitement and indicated how informed the've become going forward into the general elections.

However,some of the people expressed their displeasure at how the event was organized limiting many of the people to participate but the the director said the event was done to invite some selected persons because of security intelligence gathered.

Four political parties representatives engaged in the debate.They are Hon. Samuel Appiah Kubi, NDC, Hon. A.C Ntim,NPP, Mr. Nasirudeen,PNC and Mr. Kwaku Boateng of the CPP.

The known Traditionalists from the district, Nana Kwaku Bonsam were shocked when he dared candidates to swear by the 'gods' to deliver on their numerous promises when given a chance to ask a question.

"I have come here with eggs and would want the candidates especially the NDC and the NPP candidates to sign a covenant by swearing using the eggs", Nana Kwaku Bonsam said.

Meanwhile, the debate was fraught with a little scuffles between supporters of the NDC and the NPP but everything was settled by organisers of the debate.