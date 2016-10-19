Today's front pages: Wednesday, October 19, 2016



$5M ABACHA CASH SAGA: I’M READY FOR ANTOA – GCPP MAN DARES RAWLINGS

Disqualified Presidential candidate of the Great Consolidated Popular Party, has accepted the challenge by former President Jerry Rawlings for them to swear before any traditional deities.

SEXY FETISH PRIEST BUSTED

A 14-year-old girl has allegedly been defiled 25 times b a self-styled herbalist and fetish priest at Awutu-Breku in the Central Region.

WE DIDN’T BORROW GH¢110BN FOR KHEBAB – SAYS MAHAMA

President John Mahama’s campaign tour of the Volta Region has been greeted with a litany of protests as he slammed the opposition NPP over what he called blatant accusations.

EC RESPONDS TO NDUOM

The EC has prayed the court hearing the case brought against it by Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, leader of the PPP, to dismiss the application filed by the party.

NOTICE OF POLLS ON HOLD FOR PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

The EC says it is waiting until all issues regarding the qualification of presidential aspirants have been clarified before publishing the notice of polls.

DEBT CRISIS HITS GHANA; 20% REVENUE TO GO INTO DEBT SERVICING ANNUALLY TILL 2035

A new report jointly published by seven organizations, has revealed that Ghana is in a debt crisis because the country is losing around 30% of government revenue in external debt payments each year.

MAHAMA ACCUSES MEDIA OF SABOTAGE

President John Mahama has expressed worry over what he calls the control of Ghana’s media by a cabal who are blocking his message of transformation.

FIGHTING BOAT DISASTERS: PRECAUTION NOT SOLUTION

Operators of boat services on the Volta Lake have registered their displeasure over the new directive by the government to arrest and prosecute boat operators who fail to provide patrons with life jackets.

