Presidential candidate of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) for the December 7 polls Ivor Kobina Greenstreet says the lawsuits against the Electoral Commission (EC) following the rejection of 12 presidential aspirants from the December polls could become a major set back.

He revealed news about the rejection of the12 presidential aspirants from the contest came as a shock.

He said he felt bad for the disqualified presidential aspirants because he knew the work that some of them had put into the campaign before their hopes were cut abruptly by the Electoral Commission (EC).

“When I heard the news that so many hardworking and dedicated people who represent parties and themselves as individuals in their desire to serve the nation and others, just like myself, were not allowed to participate in the process I felt bad because I have known some of them for some time and I know how I would have felt if had been me,” he said.

Ivor Greenstreet spoke on current affairs programme, PM Express on the Joy News channel (Multi TV) on Tuesday.

He said considering that the aspirants raised the astronomical filing fee that was announced by the EC with speed and without notice, the disqualification was unfortunate.

He also dismissed suggestions the CPP should take the opportunity to partner with other Nkrumahist parties, noting that such a thought was too early.

He revealed he was open to the idea, however, the bruised feelings of the rejected political parties were too fresh to consider it presently.

The CPP is one of three political parties that passed a rigorous selection process by the EC. A fourth presidential hopeful is an independent candidate.

The EC cited errors – criminal, clerical and administrative – on the filings forms presented by aspirants as reasons for the disqualification.

Three of the 12 rejected political parties have hauled the Commission to the Supreme Court in a bid to cause their inclusion on the ballot, a move that EC has confessed could disrupt the election process.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | George Nyavor | [email protected]