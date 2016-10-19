Aggrieved NDC members in N/R going independent rejoin party

Three embattled members of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Northern Region who had wanted to contest in the December polls as independent candidates after losing the party’s parliamentary race have rejoined the party.

Joy News’ Northern Regional Correspondent, Hashmin Mohammed explained was made possible after the Employment Minister, Haruna Iddrisu intervened in what some political commentators labeled a dicey situation for the government.

The Minister is reported to have facilitated the movement of the aggrieved NDC members out of town a day to the Electoral Commission (EC)’s deadline for filing of nominations.

The three namely Daniel Nsala Wakpal from the Kpandai Constituency, Tampi Acheampong Simon and Thomas Borempong Laten from the Sanguli Constituency confirmed to Joy News they reasoned with the party and decided against competing.

They are motivated to support the party to reclaim all the parliamentary seats lost in the Northern Region during the 2012 election.

Speaking to Joy News, one of the former independent parliamentary aspirants said the Employment Minister was candid to walk them through the ramifications that await the NDC had they filed their nominations.

“The Employment and labor Relations Minister has made us to understand that our candidature could worsen the party agenda of reclaiming lost seats in the Region, considering our respect for him we decide to step down,” he said.

However, there are some setbacks to the negotiation process. Key among them is the decision by one of the aggrieved NDC members to contest no matter what government say.

Alhassan Iddrisu Bunglung who is running as an independent candidate in the Savelugu constituency would face the Municipal Chief Executive who is contesting on the ticket of the NDC in the December 7 election.

Notwithstanding, a source close to Joy News has revealed negotiations are still ongoing and there is the likelihood Mr Bunglung would yield to the party’s demand.

As head of the Political and Strategy Team of the NDC's 15-Member Northern Regional Campaign Taskforce, Mr Iddrisu has a lot of work to do especially in addressing grievances of party members.

The entire taskforce in the region is headed by Minister of Food and Agriculture, Alhaji Mohammed Muniru-Limuna.

