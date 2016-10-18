Mahama issues a two-week ultimatum to Kpassa road contractor

President John Mahama has issued a two day ultimatum to a contractor working on the Kpassa Road in the Volta Region to begin work or risk having his contract abrogated.

The president was disappointed with what he said is the poor attitude to work by the contractor.

Speaking at a durbar on the second day of his six-day tour of the Volta Region, the president said the government will have no choice but to give the job to another contractor if the existing contractor fails to live up to expectation.

The people of Kpassa in the Volta Region have been complaining about the poor quality of roads in the area and did not fail to point that out to the president when he paid a courtesy call on the chiefs and people, Tuesday.

The president blamed the Chinese contractor working on the Damongo-Nkwanta road for delaying a project he wished would be completed before the election.

According to him, he has instructed the Ministry of Roads and Highways to give the contract to a more serious contractor who would be able to do the job.

The sector Minister Inusah Fuseini deplored what he said is the poor quality of roads in the Kpassa area as well as the Nkwanta but attributed the failure to construct the roads to lack of funds and other mediating factors.

He said even though the contract was awarded in 2010 there was an issue about lack of funds which stalled the project.

According to him the project was supposed to have been funded with part of the $3billion Chinese loan but when the loan was slashed to $1.5 billion, the project then had to be funded by the government of Ghana.

He also cited what he said was the rate review of the road project demanded by the contractor all of which has contributed to the delays in construction.

When he was asked why the president was now giving a two week ultimatum for a road to be constructed with barely two months to go for an election, the Minister said the president has the executive authority which he can deploy even at durbar grounds.

