18 October 2016

I've taken tough decisions for Ghanaians to have better lives – Mahama

President John Mahama says he has taken some tough decisions during his first term aimed at ensuring Ghanaians have better lives in the future.

He said all the projects government has undertaken namely the road projects, expansion of health facilities, bolstering of education enrolment at both the basic and secondary levels as well as the expansion of access to water from 58 to 78 constitute the things that can grow the Ghanaian economy.

“Honestly, if you do not build the infrastructure, unemployment will get worse because you need to build a certain foundation upon which the economy can grow and create the jobs that you want,” he said.

President Mahama revealed this in an interview with Ovation International Magazine at the Flagstaff in Accra.

Sections of Ghanaians have accused the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) of making the economy challenging resulting in the collapse of private businesses and mass unemployment of the youth.

